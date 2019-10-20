Home

Priscilla Donnelly Obituary
Priscilla Donnelly, age 86, of Lebanon, passed away peacefully at home on October 7, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Oakland, ME on June 7, 1933, she was a daughter of the late Ansel and Eleanor (Sawtelle) Jewett. Priscilla graduated from Morse High school in Bath Maine; she then went on to earn a BS degree as a Registered Nurse, graduating in 1955 from the New England Baptist Hospital School of Nursing in Boston. She married her beloved husband James Donnelly, Jr. on December 15, 1956 in Gardiner, ME. Soon after, the couple moved to Connecticut, first residing in Coventry, and Andover, then in 1966, they made their home in Lebanon, where they raised their family. Priscilla was very proud of her long and successful career as a Registered Nurse at Windham Hospital in Willimantic. She retired in 1986 as the head supervisor for IV Therapy. She then commenced traveling the world with her husband. Some adventures took them to Russia, Europe, South America and all 50 states in the US. Priscilla was an active member of her community. For 19 years, she served as the Lebanon municipal agent on aging, as well as several other volunteer posts which lead to receiving the honor as Citizen of the year for Lebanon in 2000. Priscilla was also a very active member of the First Congregational Church of Lebanon. In her free time, she was a voracious reader of books and she loved to do the crossword puzzles in the daily newspapers. She will be remembered with love by her family as a devoted caregiver, a woman of strong faith, and a loving wife and mother. Survivors include her husband James of 62 years, her children, Colleen Donnelly of Lebanon, James Donnelly III of Hartford; a sister, Thelma Johnson of Scarborough, ME; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by an infant son, David Joseph and siblings, Leslie and Dana Jewett and Lorraine Collela. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 26th at 10 am, at the First Congregational Church of Lebanon, 588 Exeter Rd. Burial will be held prior to the service at 9 am in the Liberty Hill Cemetery on Trumbull Hwy. Lebanon. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the , or the The Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home of Colchester has been entrusted with care of funeral arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 20, 2019
