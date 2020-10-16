Priscilla F. D. Jarvis, 84, of South Windsor joined her loved ones with GOD on October 13, 2020. Daughter to the late Thomas and Mary Deane of Quincy, MA. Priscilla was truly loving, family-oriented sister, mother, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother. There was nothing more important than family. They were her life. She enjoyed playing games and cards with her family. She carried them in her car anywhere she went to visit. Playing board games became a tradition that passed down from her siblings right down the line to her grandchildren. She never missed going to church for any reason. If she had plans for Sunday, she went Saturday and vice versa. She had great love for GOD. She retired from Travelers Insurance Company in downtown Hartford, CT. She grew up on the beach and loved to frequent with her children. She kept her kids and grandkids busy with all types of activities throughout her life. Her love and presence will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew her. She leaves behind her sisters and brothers: Barbara McGovern of South Weymount, MA, Maryellen Maglio of Plymouth, MA, Marilyn Sullivan of Kissimmee, FL, Carol Seltzer of Quincy, MA, Dorothy Belcher of Punta Gorda, FL/Mashpee, MA, Eddie Deane of Webster, MA; her children: Jean M. Jarvis of Newington, CT, Laura J. Muniz, and her husband Gregory Muniz of Crown Point, NY, George T. Jarvis Jr., and his wife Barbara Jarvis of Windsor, CT, John A. Jarvis of South Windsor, CT, Linda F. Jarvis of North Adams, MA, and Mary-Ann Jarvis of South Windsor, CT; her grandchildren: Melissa Genovese of East Hartford, CT, Joey Jarvis of Manchester, CT, Thomas Jarvis of North Adams, MA, John Jarvis Jr. and his wife Mechelle Jarvis of Ellington, CT, Sarah Kasper and her husband Colin Kasper of Lebanon, CT, Noah Osterloh of South Windsor, CT, and Anthony Jarvis of South Windsor, CT; and her great-grandchildren: Courtney E. Connors of Glastonbury, CT, Marcus Vail Jr. of East Hartford, CT, and Emma Grace Kasper of Lebanon, CT. In addition to her parents, Priscilla is predeceased by her former husband, George Thomas Jarvis Sr.; brothers and sister: Virginia Keane, Paul Deane, and Thomas Deane with GOD; and her grandson, Steven G. A. Jarvis. Calling hours will be held at Newkirk & Whitney Funeral Home, 318 Burnside Ave., East Hartford on Sunday, October 18th from 1:00pm to 5:00pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. Mary Church, 15 Maplewood Ave., East Hartford on Monday, October 19th at 10:00am with interment to follow at Silver Lane Cemetery, East Hartford. For an online memorial, please visit www.newkirkandwhitney.com
