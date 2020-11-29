Priscilla "Peela" Hooke, loving wife and mother, passed away on November 7, 2020 after a brief illness. She was 96. Peela was the daughter of the late Livingston Platt and Agnes Booth Platt of Rye, N.Y. She married Albert B. Hooke (Al) in 1945 and had four children, Helen, Carrie, Bill and Rich. Peela graduated from Miss Hall's School and Smith College and moved to Rochester, NY in 1948 with Al. In Rochester, Peela was a Girl Scout leader, and active in the YMCA, Copy Cats, and her Saturday morning breakfast club. She was known for her sunny, lively disposition and the love, care and generosity she shared with all who knew her. At 55, she returned to college and got her AAS Degree in Horticulture at FLCC, and became a New York State Master Gardener. Peela was happiest in the company of her family and extended family of friends and neighbors, and she cherished the time she spent creating her beautiful garden. A long-time member of Unity Church of Greater Rochester, she also served on the Board, and she attended YMCA Family Camp Gorham annually for 50 years. She loved going to the Seneca Park Zoo and Rochester Philharmonic concerts. Peela's ability to find joy in life and gratitude for everything is a gift to all those who knew her. She was predeceased by her husband Albert, her sister Ellen "Polly", and her three brothers. Frank. William, and Livingston "Peter". She is survived by her four children, Helen Hooke (Colleen McDonough), Carolyn Stockman (Mike), A. William Hooke (Casey), and Richard Schuyler Hooke; four grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Once the fog of the pandemic has cleared, a joyful celebration of her life will be held in Rochester. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in her name to Unity Church of Greater Rochester, the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra, and PBS-WXXI.



