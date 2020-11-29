1/1
Priscilla Hooke
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Priscilla's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Priscilla "Peela" Hooke, loving wife and mother, passed away on November 7, 2020 after a brief illness. She was 96. Peela was the daughter of the late Livingston Platt and Agnes Booth Platt of Rye, N.Y. She married Albert B. Hooke (Al) in 1945 and had four children, Helen, Carrie, Bill and Rich. Peela graduated from Miss Hall's School and Smith College and moved to Rochester, NY in 1948 with Al. In Rochester, Peela was a Girl Scout leader, and active in the YMCA, Copy Cats, and her Saturday morning breakfast club. She was known for her sunny, lively disposition and the love, care and generosity she shared with all who knew her. At 55, she returned to college and got her AAS Degree in Horticulture at FLCC, and became a New York State Master Gardener. Peela was happiest in the company of her family and extended family of friends and neighbors, and she cherished the time she spent creating her beautiful garden. A long-time member of Unity Church of Greater Rochester, she also served on the Board, and she attended YMCA Family Camp Gorham annually for 50 years. She loved going to the Seneca Park Zoo and Rochester Philharmonic concerts. Peela's ability to find joy in life and gratitude for everything is a gift to all those who knew her. She was predeceased by her husband Albert, her sister Ellen "Polly", and her three brothers. Frank. William, and Livingston "Peter". She is survived by her four children, Helen Hooke (Colleen McDonough), Carolyn Stockman (Mike), A. William Hooke (Casey), and Richard Schuyler Hooke; four grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Once the fog of the pandemic has cleared, a joyful celebration of her life will be held in Rochester. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in her name to Unity Church of Greater Rochester, the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra, and PBS-WXXI.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 28, 2020
One of my all time favorites at the Monroe YMCA - she brought so much joy each time she stopped in!
Amy Cuomo-Oberst
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved