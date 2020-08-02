1/1
Priscilla "Pat" Jacques
1928 - 2020
Priscilla "Pat" Jacques, 92 years old, of Glastonbury and Holiday Florida, loving wife to the late Martin Jacques, died peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, (July 26, 2020) at her home. Born January 9, 1928 in Hartford, CT, daughter of the late Joseph and Amanda (Vignault) Jacques, she married her true love, Martin, at age 18 on June 1, 1946. They moved to Glastonbury in 1953 and besides raising six kids, she was also the bookkeeper/office manager for her husband's business JMJ Concrete Construction. She was a very active parishioner of St. Paul's Roman Catholic Church, as a member and former president of the League of the Sacred Heart, Choir member and Soloist, manager of the St. Paul's Mission House where clothing/goods where donated to the needy, and she orchestrated the Live Stations of the Cross. She was also a Girl Scout and Brownie troop Leader. A matriarch of five generations and is survived by her six children and their spouses, Denise and Bob Hammond, Michael and Vicki Jacques, Peter and Linda Jacques, Jean and Patti Jacques, Lizette Hykes, Dianne and Bill Munsell. She also leaves ten grandchildren, Amanda Nagurney, Jim Hammond, Rebecca Hammond, Matthew Jacques, Aimee Jacques, Shawn Jacques, Christopher Jacques, Ashley Jacques, Gigi Neal, Tommy Hykes; ten great-grandchildren (with another one due any day) Joe, Piper Jane, Freyja, Will, Maykayla, Lea, Heather, Mason, Jacob, Julianna and a great great-grandchild, Ethan. She also leaves behind her God-daughter, Cathy Clemence and her surrogate niece and nephews Sue Ferguson, Joe and Tom Hebert. She loved music, ballroom and square dancing, playing cards, scrabble, doing puzzles, going to tag sales, making costumes and fleece blankets, eating out, traveling and hosting family gatherings, especially Christmas. She was strong, loyal, energetic, fun-loving, creative, intelligent, and had many friends. She was a loving, hard-working, generous and strict mother; to this day, her children's friends still remove their shoes before entering her home Calling hours will be from 5:00-7:00pm on Thursday August 6th at the Mulryan Funeral Home, 725 Hebron Ave., Glastonbury, CT (Masks and social distancing are required). A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on a Friday August 7th at 10:00am and will be private (limited to invitation only). Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, 1318 Hebron Ave., Glastonbury. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For online condolences please visit www.mulryanfh.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Mulryan Funeral Home
AUG
7
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
private (limited to invitation only).
AUG
7
Burial
Holy Cross Cemetery,
Funeral services provided by
Mulryan Funeral Home
725 Hebron Avenue
Glastonbury, CT 06033
(860) 652-4436
Memories & Condolences
August 1, 2020
Patricia Carbee
Friend
July 28, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Judy Giardinelli
Friend
July 28, 2020
My most sincere condolences to the entire Jacques family. May the strength and love she showed during her life, sustain you in the days and weeks ahead. And now that she is reunited with the love of her life, I imagine they will dance in heaven together forever.
Cathy
Friend
July 28, 2020
I never met Mrs. Jacques but her son Jean is a good, caring man. With that said Mrs. Jacques must of been an amazing woman to raise such a good man. She will be missed.
Cyndie and Dave Hammen
Friend
