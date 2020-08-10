1/1
Prudence J. Adams
Prudence J. Adams, 81, of Tolland, CT, passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Evergreen Health Care Center. She was born in West Pittston, PA, daughter of the late John and Prudence Mary (Collis) Adams. Prudence worked for many years as the Admissions Office Administrator at UCONN, and was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Stafford Springs, CT. She never liked to sit still, and was always full of positive energy and creativity. She was extremely talented, and could create anything imaginable. She was also very proud to show her love of our country and those that have served it. Prudence is survived by her three children, John Adams Watson, William Adams Watson and Prudence Amy Watson Duval and her husband Steven; nine grandchildren, Jeremiah, William, Andrew, Zachary, Shane, Faith, John, Nicholas and Xander; three great-grandchildren, Logan, Angelina and Julia; her companion, Richard Bonazza; her sister, Sandra Adams; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Penny Bella. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 11 AM – 12 PM with a funeral service beginning at 12 PM at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs, CT. Burial in Stafford Springs Cemetery will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC, 20090 or to AMVETS, 4647 Forbes Blvd., Lanham, MD, 20706. For online condolences or directions, please visit: www.introvignefuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 10, 2020.
August 9, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Carol McPhail
