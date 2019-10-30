Home

Burritt Hill Funeral Home
332 Burritt Street
New Britain, CT 06053
860-229-9021
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Burritt Hill Funeral Home
332 Burritt Street
New Britain, CT 06053
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Przemyslaw Kondracki Obituary
Przemyslaw "P.K." W. Kondracki, 35, of New Britain, died at home on Sunday, October 27, 2019. He was the beloved son of Wieslawa (Pupkowska) and Leszek Grabowski. Przemek was a loyal friend with a big heart who would help anyone in need. He was an easy-going, fun-loving guy with a wonderful sense of humor. He enjoyed fishing, cars and gaming. His generous nature and love will be missed by all who knew and loved him. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Klaudia; his grandmother Janina Pupkowska; his Godparents Barbara and Tadeusz Pupkowski; many aunts, uncles and cousins both in the U.S. and in Poland as well as friends too numerous to mention. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday, Nov. 1 from 5-7:00 p.m. at the Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated DIRECTLY at Sacred Heart Church on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 11:30 a.m. To share a message of sympathy with his family, visit www.duksa.net
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 30, 2019
