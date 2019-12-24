Home

Services
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
(860) 563-6117
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Incarnation
544 Prospect St.
Wethersfield, CT
View Map
Quintino DiCioccio Obituary
Quintino DiCioccio, 80, of Wethersfield, beloved husband of the late Lidia (Iacobucci) DiCioccio, passed away peacefully on December 22, 2019, at home, surrounded by his family. Quintino was born on October 21, 1939, in Pratola Peligna, Province of L'Aguila, Italy, he was the son the late Giovanni and Maria (Antonucci) DiCioccio. Prior to his retirement, Quintino was a machinist, working for Cushman Industries for many years, in addition, he owned and operated a landscaping business. He was a long time member of the Pratolana Society of Hartford where he made many friends and enjoyed a friendly game of cards. In addition, Quintino enjoyed his early morning espressos with his best friend Joe Fazzina. A loving husband, father, and grandfather, Quintino will be missed by his son, Mario DiCioccio and his wife Gloria of Wethersfield, his daughter Diana Lombardo and her husband Robert of Rocky Hill and Lisa Mirabelli and her husband Peter of Wethersfield and cherished grandchildren, Brittney DiCioccio, Ryan Lombardo, Carla Sofia DiCioccio, Michael Violette, Amber Lombardo, Lidia DiCioccio, Alyssa Mirabelli and Peter J. Mirabelli, IV. In addition, he leaves his brothers-in-law Liberato Iacobucci and Gino Iacobucci. In addition to his wife, Quintino was predeceased by his sisters, Assunta Dondrea, Elena Passalacqua, sister-in-law Nunziata Iacobucci and his niece Gilda D'Amico. The funeral will leave at 9 a.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019 from the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Boulevard Wethersfield with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in the Church of the Incarnation, 544 Prospect St. Wethersfield. Entombment will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Association-CT, 4 Oxford Rd, Milford, CT 06460. For on-line expressions of sympathy please visit desopofuneralchapel.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 24, 2019
