Dr. R. Clive Greenough, 86, of Wallingford, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the Regency House of Wallingford. He was the beloved husband of 54 years to the late Dorothy Cotton Greenough. Dr. Greenough was born in Medford, Massachusetts on June 1, 1932 and was the son of the late Walter and Pearl Clive Greenough. Father of Virginia Mautte. Father-in-law of Sid Mautte. Grandfather of Sidney IV, Francesca and Micah. Also survived by nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Predeceased by his brother Wayne Greenough. He served his country faithfully in the US Army during the Korean War. Dr. Greenough obtained his bachelor's degree from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, his PhD from Caltech and was a Research Chemist for Rocketdyne, Warner- Lambert and Uniroyal. He held many patents. Dr. Greenough was a member of the American Chemical Society New Haven Chapter, the MIT alumni, the First Congregational Church of Wallingford and the Southington Congregational Church. He enjoyed bowling, reading, was a lover of puzzles, auditioned for Jeopardy and was a great supporter of the Wallingford Symphony. A Graveside Service with full military honors will be held on Monday (TODAY) at 12 noon in State Veterans Cemetery, Middletown. www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary