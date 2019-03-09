Services Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center 301 Country Club Road Avon , CT 06001 (860) 673-8610 Resources More Obituaries for R. Sargent Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? R. Kent Sargent M.D.

Obituary Condolences Flowers R. Kent Sargent M.D. 1947 - 2019It is with great sadness that we announce the death of R. Kent Sargent, M.D. of Avon, CT from complications of Neurosarcoid Disease. He is survived by his wife, Diane, of Avon, CT; sons Kristofor Sargent M.D. and wife Christina of Petersburg, Alaska, and Joshua Sargent Ed.D. and wife Yoshimi and one adorable granddaughter, Ema, of Los Angeles, California.Born in Plaistow, New Hampshire, he graduated first from Sanborn Academy in 1965, then from Dartmouth College in 1969 and Harvard Medical School in 1973. He went on to successfully complete internships and residencies at the Peter Bent Brigham Hospital (now the Brigham and Women's Hospital) and the Children's Hospital Medical Center in Boston, Massachusetts. While there, he met his future wife, Diane; they married in 1984.He served as the Director of Emergency Services at the Brigham and Women's Hospital until 1985, where he contributed greatly to the Medical Emergency Plans for the city of Boston. These plans were later credited with saving lives during the Boston Marathon bombing. Kent later accepted a position as the Director of Emergency Services at Hartford Hospital in Hartford, CT. He worked there with Dr. Lenworth Jacobs to establish the Life Star Medical Helicopter Service which began operations in 1985. This service continues to save lives and improve emergency care for everyone in the area. Kent retired from active medical practice in 2008.Kent was intensely curious and had many varied interests and hobbies. He was an excellent birder and knew them all by sight and song. He enjoyed and was skilled at cooking. An excellent chef, he could often be found in the kitchen whipping up a new recipe from Bon Appetite, and finding new wines from his impressive collection to pair with his menus. Gardening was his greatest passion, especially nurturing his Old English Roses and his tomatoes every year. He was rarely happier than when pruning his plants or weeding his garden.He first undertook ballroom dancing with dread, but then came to love and enjoy it, a passion he and Diane pursued for many years. He collected coins and gemstones and was an accomplished photographer. Even with his widely varied interests, his true love was knowledge, so reading was his greatest pastime. He read everything from bestselling spy thrillers to classic literature.Kent had a dry, often dark, wit which delighted his friends and colleagues.He and his wife Diane traveled extensively, seeking out interesting destinations and the many new adventures these presented. Nothing pleased him more than sitting in a foreign cafe with Diane, a glass of wine in hand. But he also loved returning home, where he could spoil his cats, especially his favorite, Dewey Blue, whom he missed greatly after moving to long term care in 2016. The feeling was mutual. An avid animal lover, it gave Kent great pleasure to share our home with cats of many stripes and personalities.The family would like to express our deep thanks to Dr. Becherl, the nurses and staff at Duncaster who cared for him during his long illness, especially Icy, Veronica, Daphne, Hannah and Serge. We would like to give special thanks to Jeff and Cabo, his golden retriever, who often took Kent on long walks at Duncaster.Donations in Kent's name may be made to Mary's Kitty Korner, PO Box 418, Pleasant Valley, CT 06063 or to Fur-Gotten Tails Animal Rescue, PO Box 778, Plainville, CT 06062. A Celebration of his Life will be held on Sunday, March 24th at 2:00 p.m. at the Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center, 301 Country Club Road, Avon. All are welcome to attend and to share their memories of Kent's accomplished life. Burial will be private. For directions or to leave online condolences, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries