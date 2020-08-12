R. Nelson "Oz" Griebel, 71, of Hartford died on July 29, 2020. He was born on June 21, 1949 in Camden, NJ son of the late Richard and Elaine Griebel. Oz graduated from Dartmouth College and Suffolk University Law School. Oz cherished the early years of his first job as a coach and teacher at Worcester Academy, and while he transitioned into the business world for the remainder of his career his desire to learn and share his broad knowledge never waned. He loved museums, particularly those featuring art and history, and tried to visit as many as he could when he travelled to a new city. Baseball was his first love. He was a pitcher at Dartmouth College and a member of their 1970 College World Series team before playing a season of minor league baseball for the St. Louis Cardinals. His fastball would not have broken the speed limit in any state but that made him perfectly suited to throw batting practice to the numerous little league teams he coached after retiring from the game. He lived for pitching duels, despised the designated hitter, and would sign an email in the offseason with the number of days until pitchers and catchers. An avid runner and hiker, Oz completed his first marathon at 55 and went on to finish more than a dozen others throughout New England, all while ignoring his family's pleas to stretch and hydrate. In the summer months he would spend weekends in New Hampshire on the Appalachian Trail where the quiet and solitude rejuvenated him. He welcomed company but was equally happy going off on his own to explore whatever drew him in. Oz had great success in the business world with BankBoston and the MetroHartford Alliance, the latter of which provided him with one of his favorite slogans: "Hartford Has It." Though he wasn't a native, he loved Hartford and Connecticut as a whole and strove to improve both in any way possible. This led to his two runs for Governor, the first as a Republican in 2010 and the second as an independent in 2018. His passion for Connecticut reached its apex on the campaign trail where he relished the opportunity to meet people and listen to their thoughts on how to make the state a better place for everyone. Oz was always upfront about what needed to be done to achieve this, even at the risk of losing a vote. His business experience helped shape his policies, but it was his concern for his fellow citizens that motivated him. Oz never let defeat get in the way of progress, and for the last two years of his life he was deeply involved in voter reform and a number of other political issues as the Chair of the SAM Connecticut Task Force, a group that originally endorsed him as a candidate before welcoming him to their family. While Oz accomplished much during his lifetime, he would always say his greatest accomplishment was his three children, Chris, Paul, and Steph. They brought him true joy and he cherished his time with them. He saved his biggest smiles and deepest laughter for them. They will miss him but will carry on his legacy and continue to always "Keep the faith." Oz is survived by his son Chris and his partner Carrie Willets of Scottsdale, AZ; his son Paul and his wife Jasmin of Miami, FL; and his daughter Stephanie of Boston, MA; his brother Douglas and his wife Sandra; his sister Barbara Devereaux; his nieces Kelly and Michele Devereaux; and his nephews Douglas and Timothy Devereaux and Jackson Griebel. Memorial and burial were held privately. A celebration of his life will be planned by his family for later in 2021. In lieu of flowers the Griebel family has requested that you consider donating to the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving, Oz Griebel Fund (www.hfpg.org
) or donate blood to the Red Cross, which Oz did on a regular basis for many years.