|
|
Rachel E. (Bowman) Hoffman, 70, of Southington, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, April, 20, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Rachel was a loving wife, proud mother, adoring grandmother and a caring friend. She was born in Fort Dodge, Iowa on January 15, 1950 to the late Francis and Ella (Busse) Bowman and had been a longtime Southington resident. Rachel spent her career sharing her passion and commitment to Early Childhood Education through her roles at the Southington YMCA, which included many years as the Nursery School Director, and at St. Joseph's School for Young Children where she served as a teacher. She also worked as a Literacy Consultant in New Britain after volunteering with the agency for many years. Throughout her career, she formed many lasting friendships with her colleagues and the families she taught. Rachel was an active member of the congregation at the First Lutheran Church in Southington and lived her life with a strong sense of faith. More than anything, Rachel enjoyed spending time with her friends and family. Her grandkids were her pride and joy; she embraced her inner child by playing silly games, doing arts and craft projects, reading with them, or digging in the mud-anything to make them smile. After a honeymoon trip to Lake George and Saratoga, NY, Rachel and Sandy would return there each year, beginning a family tradition that extended to their children and grandchildren. She will be remembered for her contagious smile and laughter, her kind heart, and her hope and positivity. Rachel is survived by her husband of 43 years, Sanders "Sandy" Hoffman, two children, daughter, Jennifer Kazakewich and her husband Michael of Milford, CT, son, Jonathan Hoffman and his wife Karessa of Maple Grove, MN and 4 grandchildren, Anna and Andrew Kazakewich and Emmalyn and Kasen Hoffman. She is also survived by two sisters, Jeanette Podbielski and her husband Gary of Houston, TX, Clarann Smith and her husband Sam of Tampa, FL and many nieces and nephews. Rachel's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the entire team at the Helen & Harry Gray Cancer Center at Hartford Hospital for their kindness, compassion and excellent care. Donations in Rachel's memory may be made to the Helen & Harry Gray Cancer Center at Hartford Hospital- Philanthropy, 80 Seymour St., P.O. Box 5037, Hartford, CT 06102-5037 (https://giving.hartfordhospital.org/appreciate) or to the Bladder Cancer Advisory Network, 4520 East West Highway, Suite 610, Bethesda, MD 20814 (https://bcan.org/). Due to the current health concerns as a result of the Coronavirus, a celebration of Rachel's life will be planned at a future date. Plantsville Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling with arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 22, 2020