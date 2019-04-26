Home

POWERED BY

Services
Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
51 E Main St
Stafford Springs, CT 06076
(860) 684-2538
Resources
More Obituaries for Rachel Woodworth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rachel M. Woodworth

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rachel M. Woodworth Obituary
Rachel M. Woodworth, 54, of Stafford Springs, CT, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. She was born in Brooklyn, NY, daughter of Robert McMullin and the late Margaret (Snyder) McMullin. Rachel loved the outdoors, and enjoyed gardening and canoeing. She is survived by her beloved husband of 29 years, Albert L. Woodworth, Jr.; four loving children, Alexander, Laurel, Christopher, and Sara; and her sister, Esther Schultz and her husband Tom. Funeral services and burial will be held privately. Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., Stafford Springs, CT, has care of the arrangements. To leave a condolence online for the family, please visit: www.introvignefuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now