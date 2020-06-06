Rachel Roberta LaSala, 67, of Farmington, CT, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 after heroic years battling kidney disease and lastly Covid-19. There are some people in life that don't need to show off material possessions or professional success to describe or honor the person or life they led. All the people that were lucky enough to have crossed paths with Rachel LaSala know she achieved a far more meaningful legacy. Rachel was predeceased by her father and mother, Martin Blumberg and Frances (Brotslow) Blumberg, and her brother Stephen Blumberg. She is survived by her two children; Anthony S. LaSala (Marianne) of Farmington, CT and Natalie M. LaSala (Luba Bululu) of West Hartford, CT; her brother Benjey Blumberg (Linda) of Medford, NJ; and her favorite people in the world, her cherished grandkids who call her Gigi – Sebastian Michael, Anthony Jules (AJ), and Leo Francis. Her full obituary is available at www.molloyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 6, 2020.