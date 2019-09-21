Home

Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home
1276 Berlin Turnpike
Wethersfield, CT 06109
(860) 956-1149
Rachele Fizycki
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home
1276 Berlin Turnpike
Wethersfield, CT 06109
Service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home
1276 Berlin Turnpike
Wethersfield, CT 06109
Rachele Fizycki


1949 - 2019
Rachele Fizycki Obituary
Rachele Fizycki, 70, of Hartford, passed away on August 30, 2019. Born in Italy, she was the daughter of the late John and Esther (Trevisan) Fizycki and had lived in West Hartford for many years. Rachele leaves behind her three sisters, Lola Baver and her husband Robert of Manchester, Norma Langlois and her husband Stephen of Farmington and Susan Podolski and her husband Edward of East Hampton, as well as many nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be from 9-10 AM, on Monday, September 23, at the Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home, 1276 Berlin Tpke, Wethersfield, with a service at 10 AM. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, West Hartford. Visit dillonbaxter.com for online condolences.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 21, 2019
