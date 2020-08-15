WINSTED – Ralph A. Ehrhardt, Jr., 57, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 7, 2020. Born June 4, 1963 in Hartford; the son of Marilyn (Evanyo) Ehrhardt of Canton and the late Ralph A. Ehrhardt, Sr. Ralph was affectionately known by many names; "JR," Lovey and Jay because of his kind soul. He was a faithful bible reader, loved music, playing the saxophone and working on cars. He was also a talented carpenter building with detailed precision and crafty restoration. In addition to his mother, he leaves his daughter, Jennifer Ehrhardt of AL; brother, Brian Ehrhardt of Winsted; significant other of 13 years, Terry Delaney of Winsted; and niece, Katie Ehrhardt of Winsted. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Our Lady of Hope Parish in New Hartford at 10 AM; following the CDC guidelines, the church is allowing 75 ppl in attendance, social distancing, masks required and if you are not feeling well please stay home. Montano-Shea Funeral Home, 5 Steele Road, New Hartford has care of the arrangements. Visit an online guestbook at montano-shea.com
