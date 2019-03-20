Home

Brooklawn Funeral Home
511 Brook Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
Ralph F. Beyea, Jr., 90, of Hartford, CT, ascended into Heaven on Friday, March 15, 2018, at Hartford Hospital. Born April 22, 1928 in New York State, he was a son to the late Ralph and Helen (Moses) Beyea. He was a long time resident of Hartford and graduated from Weaver High School Hartford, CT in 1945 and went on to attend Hartford Art School. He served his country proudly with the US Army. Ralph is survived by his cousin, Mildred Busse of Mahopac, NY and her 6 children and their families. Ralph was a clerk at Royal Typewriter and worked at Heublein Distillery. He loved arts and crafts and jewelry. He was very talented with his hands and enjoyed making beautiful jewelry, dolls and miniature houses. He was a generous man and donated to numerous organizations. Ralph will always be remembered for his big heart and nice smile. A funeral service for Ralph will be held on Monday March 25, 2018 beginning at noon at Brooklawn Funeral Home, 511 Brook St., Rocky Hill, CT. For online guestbook please visit www.brooklawnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 20, 2019
