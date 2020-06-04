Ralph DeFelice, 98, of Cromwell, beloved husband of Ann (DiGiovanni) DeFelice, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Pilgrim Manor. He was born in Hartford on October 24, 1921, a son of the late Michael and Josephine (Dellarossa) DeFelice. Ralph was a plumber all his life, owning his own business. He went on to catering as a hobby. He did chicken barbecues for St. John Church in Cromwell where he was an usher. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Ralph loved sports; Bowling, Baseball and Football. He was at every CHS basketball game on Tuesdays and Fridays supporting the team and always sat in the same spot for every game. He was an umpire for the Cromwell Baseball Town League. When the boys couldn't play because the grass was too high on the field, Dad walked his mower up to the field at the tobacco barns and mow the field so the boys could play, but never mowed his own lawn! He enjoyed the oxen pulls at the Berlin Fair but most of all he was a HUGE Yankees Fan. He was in the Bronx to support his team at all three stadiums. He was also an Honoree of the Cromwell Athletic Club at 91. After his retirement Ralph went on to work at Cold Spring Brook Farm in Berlin, CT. where he made many friends. Ralph was a very giving person who always put his family and friends before himself. He will be missed by those he leaves behind. Besides his wife Anna, Ralph leaves behind his daughters, Diane (Thomas) Rudnick of Berlin, Laurie (Joseph) Popieniek of Meriden, and Nancy Rugar of Cromwell; a son, Gary S. DeFelice of Cromwell; his grandchildren Shawn DeFelice and wife Wendy (Moquin) of Marlborough, Ben Rudnick and partner Becca Sheehan of New Britain, Kyle Rudnick and wife Jenna (Welch) of Berlin, Kaylee Rugar of Southington; great grandchildren, Khanur DeFelice and Braxton Dubrowsky and a baby girl Rudnick who is on her way. He also leaves his brother, V. Jack DeFelice and his wife Norma of Plainville, along with several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Arthur R. DeFelice his brothers, Thomas, Nicholas, Arthur, George, Richard, and William DeFelice; sisters, Edith Breglia, Claire GiMartino, Lillian Kahl,and Barbara McLean. A private graveside service will be held in Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill. In lieu of flowers donations in Ralph's memory may be made to the charity of the donor's choice. Please share online expressions of sympathy, memories or photo tributes at www.rosehillfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 4, 2020.