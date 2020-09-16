1/1
Ralph Dietz
Ralph Dietz,70, of Boston, MA passed away at home on Monday September 7th. He was the beloved and deeply loved husband of 44 years of Shelley (Greenberg) Dietz. Ralph was the son of the late Russell and Mildred Diez. He was born in Niagara Falls, NY. and spent his younger years in Youngstown, NY. Ralph graduated from Oswego State and Westfield State University with a Masters in Education. Ralph worked for Eastman Kodak and Danka. He taught in the Springfield MA school system and the Windsor CT school system. He devoted his life to his family. The father of Ryan, Ross (Veronica), Brett (Tara). He was the proudest grandfather of Ronan and Greyson. He was the brother of Nancy Orsi, Margaret Diez and the late Sarah Lockhart. He spent many years coaching in various youth leagues. He took the greatest joy in his 3 boys as they were the light of his life. He spent family vacations skiing, playing tennis and hiking in Smugglers Notch Vermont. Ralph will be remembered for the great love he had for Shelley, the example of fatherhood he gave to his boys and the love he had for his furry companion Molly. A grave side service will be held Wednesday at Beth El Cemetery in West Springfield, MA. The Ascher-Zimmerman Funeral Home is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Ralph's name to Tufts Medical Center Foundation, nursing department or to the donors choice.

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Graveside service
Beth El Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Ascher Zimmerman Funeral Home, Inc
44 Sumner Avenue
Springfield, MA 01108
(413) 734-5229
September 15, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Doug and I enjoyed our last visit with him so much!
Connie Diez
Family
September 15, 2020
Bless you and your family.
The Soules
September 15, 2020
Dear Shelley, Ryan, Ross, Brett and family. We are so sorry to hear about Ralph’s passing. Our best memories ever are of our families getting together at Smugglers Notch. Each one of has fond memories of Ralph. He will not be forgotten, will be forever loved and will always bring a smile to our faces. All our love and deepest sympathies. Peter, Rose, George, Pete, Andy & Robbie Silvis
Rose
Friend
