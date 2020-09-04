1/1
Ralph Dumas Sr.
1926 - 2020
Ralph Dumas, Sr., 93, of Bloomfield, CT transitioned on Monday, August 10, 2020 in Tampa, FL. Ralph was born on September 13, 1926 to the late Harvey Dumas and the late Addie L. Dumas in Monticello, GA. A Celebration of His Life will take place on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 12:00PM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (a division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services) 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT 06002; with Visitation from 10:00AM-12:00PM. Burial with full military honors will take place on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 10:00AM at the CT State Veterans Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown, CT 06457. To leave a message of comfort for the Dumas family and view Saturday's live streamed service, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
SEP
5
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
SEP
8
Burial
10:00 AM
CT State Veterans Cemetery
