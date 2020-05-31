Ralph Edward Bartee, Jr., 57, lost his 40-year courageous battle with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) almost to the day of his first episode. On Tuesday, May 26, 2020, he left this earth to join God and his father, Ralph Edward Bartee, Sr. in his eternal home. Ralph was born June 26, 1962, in New Rochelle, NY, to Lucille Howard Bartee and the late Ralph Edward Bartee Sr. Ralph attended elementary school in New Rochelle, NY. In 1974 with his parents, they moved to CT. He completed his education at Sage Park Middle School and Windsor High School. Upon graduation, he decided to become an electrician. He was trained on the job and became a licensed electrician belonging to the Local 35. Ralph worked on many of the high-rise buildings in Hartford as well as the Foxwoods Casino. While working on the 2nd phase of Foxwoods he had an MS flare-up and was not able to work. Ralph spent the last 24 years of his life at Chelsea Place in Hartford. Ralph loved God, and his favorite song was "I Won't Complain," which he never did. He was a member of Metropolitan A.M.E. Zion Church. His 1st five years of being in the nursing home, if you asked him how he was doing, he would say "better than yesterday and hopefully not as good as I will be tomorrow." Ralph will be remembered for his Great big smile (his trademark) and a heart of Gold. He loved bowling, fishing, and his Minnesota Vikings. Ralph leaves to cherish his memory, his loving mother Lucille, his son, Pierre Medor of Atlanta, two granddaughters, Madison of Tennessee, and Kennedy Dream of Atlanta. One brother Dennis A. Bartee of Windsor; a nephew Tyler Bartee and his favorite niece Ariya J'adore Bartee. Two adopted sisters Tanya C Williams and Anna Belton of New York. A Godchild, Brian Williams. His aunts, Clarice Howard, Barbara Williams, Vivian Walker, Joyce Jackson-Tait, Shirley Bartee, Linda Howard, and Yvonne Howard; Uncles Tommy Barnhill (Carrie) and Douglas Bartee, as well as a host of cousins and friends. In addition to his father, Ralph was predeceased by his grandmothers Alena Howard and Evelyn Bartee and his uncle's Robert and Melvin Howard and Vincent Bartee. A Memorial Service will be held at a future date. To leave a message of comfort for the Bartee family, please visit: www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 31, 2020.