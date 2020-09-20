Ralph H. Chilton Jr. of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully with his three children by his side Saturday, September 5, 2020. Born August 7, 1930 in Dayton, Ohio, Ralph attended Fairview High School and enjoyed spending summers at the Chilton's ancestral home in Morattico, Virginia. In 1952, he graduated with highest distinction from Purdue University, joined the U.S. Navy and served five years active duty flying Grumman F9F Panthers off the deck of the USS Hornet during its1955 Far East Cruise. In 1960, Ralph earned his law degree from George Washington University. Soon after, he met Edna "Doodle" Brunson and they married on January 26, 1963. Ralph then joined the patent law firm of Lindsay & Prutzman in Hartford, CT, and they settled in West Hartford, where they raised three children and became active members of the community. Ralph served as deacon at Immanuel Congregational Church in Hartford. He became involved in the West Hartford YMCA, serving as President of the Board. He continued his duty in the Naval Reserve for over twenty years, serving as a JAG Commander in New London. The Chiltons spent many summers at the Red Oak Hill Swim and Tennis Club in Farmington, where they formed life-long friendships. In 1996, Ralph finished his patent law career as senior partner at the firm of Chilton, Alix, and Van Kirk. He and Doodle retired to Ponte Vedra Beach, FL and Newport, RI. Their lives were filled with family and friends, laughter, generosity, great accomplishments and shared wisdom. Ralph was humble, laughed easily, a life-long learner, and advisor to many. His life was a blessing to all family and friends and he continues to positively influence his children's decisions every day. ?Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph Henry Chilton and Lenore Kolar Chilton, his brother William H. Chilton, and his wife Edna Chilton. He is survived by his sister, Mary Chilton Graham of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and his children, Teresa Chilton Korsen (Craig) of Farmington, CT, Carolyn Chilton Leary (Dan) of Livermore, CA, and Hank Chilton (Pam) of Los Angeles, CA, as well as ten grandchildren. The family will hold a private burial on October 2, 2020 at Jacksonville National Cemetery in Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Vicar's Landing Scholarship Program, 1000 Vicar's Landing Way, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store