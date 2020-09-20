1/1
Ralph H. Chilton Jr.
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ralph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ralph H. Chilton Jr. of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully with his three children by his side Saturday, September 5, 2020.  Born August 7, 1930 in Dayton, Ohio, Ralph attended Fairview High School and enjoyed spending summers at the Chilton's ancestral home in Morattico, Virginia. In 1952, he graduated with highest distinction from Purdue University, joined the U.S. Navy and served five years active duty flying Grumman F9F Panthers off the deck of the USS Hornet during its1955 Far East Cruise. In 1960, Ralph earned his law degree from George Washington University.  Soon after, he met Edna "Doodle" Brunson and they married on January 26, 1963. Ralph then joined the patent law firm of Lindsay & Prutzman in Hartford, CT, and they settled in West Hartford, where they raised three children and became active members of the community. Ralph served as deacon at Immanuel Congregational Church in Hartford. He became involved in the West Hartford YMCA, serving as President of the Board. He continued his duty in the Naval Reserve for over twenty years, serving as a JAG Commander in New London. The Chiltons spent many summers at the Red Oak Hill Swim and Tennis Club in Farmington, where they formed life-long friendships. In 1996, Ralph finished his patent law career as senior partner at the firm of Chilton, Alix, and Van Kirk. He and Doodle retired to Ponte Vedra Beach, FL and Newport, RI. Their lives were filled with family and friends, laughter, generosity, great accomplishments and shared wisdom. Ralph was humble, laughed easily, a life-long learner, and advisor to many. His life was a blessing to all family and friends and he continues to positively influence his children's decisions every day. ?Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph Henry Chilton and Lenore Kolar Chilton, his brother William H. Chilton, and his wife Edna Chilton. He is survived by his sister, Mary Chilton Graham of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and his children, Teresa Chilton Korsen (Craig) of Farmington, CT, Carolyn Chilton Leary (Dan) of Livermore, CA, and Hank Chilton (Pam) of Los Angeles, CA, as well as ten grandchildren. The family will hold a private burial on October 2, 2020 at Jacksonville National Cemetery in Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Vicar's Landing Scholarship Program, 1000 Vicar's Landing Way, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Burial
Jacksonville National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved