Ralph Henry Perry III of Vero Beach, FL passed away peacefully at home with family by his side on July 2, 2019. Ralph was born December 8, 1936 in Glen Ridge, NJ. He was predeceased by his mother Mary T. Weicker, father Oliver Hazard Perry and sister Mary Jane Morrison. He is survived by his wife of 55 years Helen Bryant Perry of Vero Beach, FL, son Christopher T. Perry (Lisa) of Avon, CT, daughter Ashley P. Kineon (James C.) of Wilton, CT and brother Stephen W. Miller of Fort Myers, FL. He also loved his four beautiful grandchildren: James "Jay" Kineon, Carlyn Perry, Ian Kineon and Anna Perry. Ralph attended Verona High School and graduated from Princeton University Class of 1959 as a Theology Major. He later served and was commissioned in the United States Army Reserve from 1959 as an artillery First Lieutenant to 1969. He saw active duty from 1959 to 1960. He met Helen Patrick Bryant on a "blind date" at the Tunxis Club in Tolland, MA and married shortly thereafter on September 28, 1963 in Upper Montclair, NJ. He found his passion as a "stockbroker" and went on to work at E.F. Hutton, Reynolds & Co., Dean Witter Reynolds Inc. and briefly Chaired the Ronald McDonald House in New York City, NY. He ended his 40 year career as Senior Vice President and Financial Advisor at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management in Hartford, CT. Upon retirement, Ralph and Helen relocated from Avon, CT to Vero Beach, FL where they have since enjoyed the winter months. Ralph's favorite place was their summer residence at The Tunxis Club where he spent many summers during his youth with his grandparents and throughout his lifetime. He was an integral part of the Tunxis Club having served on the Board of Governors as President, Secretary and Club Historian for many years. Ralph had many passions which included collecting antique American furniture, gardening, sailing, photography, collecting fine wine, golfing in the Tunxis Twilight League, and baking anything that consisted of chocolate for family and friends. He taught his family early on how to fish, hunt and enjoy the great outdoors. Ralph was an avid reader and when not reading the Wall Street Journal or researching companies he would often be found tinkering around the home. Ralph's interests were many but nothing would make him smile more than watching his children and grandchildren open presents on Christmas Day, hearing or telling a good joke or just eating a bowl of ice cream with chocolate sauce. Ralph loved practical jokes whether it was as simple as dumping food coloring into a neighbors water well, pushing the smoke alarm the morning after a New Year's Eve party with a house full of 20 teenagers or giving a co-worker a live pig in front of a group of executives. He will truly be missed by his beloved canine pet "Casi" who was always by his side. Whether he was called Ralph, Dad, Poppie, Uncle Ralph or Roadie he touched and changed all our lives and left us with very special and long lasting memories. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. If desired, donations may be made to Visiting Nurse Association, Hospice in Vero Beach, FL or the United Congregational Church of Tolland, Massachusetts. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 7, 2019