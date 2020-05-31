Ralph J. Grieco, 91, of Meriden, CT and Gulfport, FL, beloved husband of Amelia (Forgetta) Grieco for 67 years passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Born June 27, 1928 in Meriden, he was the son of the late Ralph and Blanche (Coutermash) Grieco. He graduated from Meriden High School (Class of 1946) and enlisted in the US Navy. After he was honorably discharged from the US Navy he was employed as a heavy equipment operator for many years at L.Suzio York Hill Co. of Meriden. He was an active member of the Teamsters Local 677 and continued to serve in his retirement. He was a long time member of the North Italian Home Club of Meriden, Sons of Italy and the American Legion of Gulfport, FL. In addition to his wife he is survived by his children, Robert and Kimberly Grieco of Unadilla, GA, John and Carolyn Grieco of Southington, Julie and Wayne Caruso of Weatogue, five grandchildren Danielle Grieco, Robert Grieco Jr., Thomas Caruso, John Grieco Jr. and Cassie Caruso, three step-grandchildren, Michael Zawacki, Mitchell and his wife Susan Zawacki, Melissa and her husband Justin Mals, two step-great-grandchildren Nova Zawacki and Wyatt Mals. He also leaves several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers Vincent Grieco and Francis Grieco. The family would like to thank the staff at Southington Care Center for their care and compassion. Due to the coronavirus burial will be private. DellaVecchia Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a local food bank of your choice. For online expressions of sympathy to the family please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 31, 2020.