Ralph L. Jordan
1932 - 2020
Ralph L. Jordan, born in Greene, ME, February 12, 1932, passed away on Tuesday, June 30th, 2020, in Winter Haven, FL. He was the son of Herbert Ray and Marion Isabelle (Moore) Jordan. Honorably discharged U.S. Army 1953. Active in civic, service, and political affairs in Enfield, CT, Cortland, Ithaca, NY, and Port Charlotte, FL. Ralph is survived by his spouse, Rose Kagiyama Jordan of Japan; sons, Kenji Jordan of Bloomfield, CT, and Gene A. Jordan of Lakeland, FL; daughters: Alis D. Jordan, Winter Haven, FL, and Christine K. Jordan, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL; brothers: Romeo N. Jordan, Buckfield, ME, Laurien H. Jordan, Turner, ME, Roger E. Jordan, New Port Richey, FL, and Armand R. Jordan, Oxford, ME. Ralph was active in Jordan Family genealogy as A Founding Father of The Family Jordan; Founder and Incorporator of The Reverend Robert & Sarah (Winter) Jordan Scholarship Foundation, serving as its Secretary and Treasurer. The Family requests Scholarship Memorials in lieu of flowers be sent to The Rev. Robert & Sarah (Winter) Jordan Foundation, Inc. A graveside burial is scheduled for a later date at Valley Cemetery in Greene, ME.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 5, 2020.
