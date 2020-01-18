Home

Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
9:15 AM
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Thomas Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Belfi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph M. Belfi


1953 - 2020
Ralph M. Belfi Obituary
Ralph M. Belfi, 66, of West Haven and former resident of Southington, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 at home after a brief illness. He was born on June 20, 1953 in New Britain the son of Nelda (Magnanini) Belfi and the late Victor Belfi. Ralph was a HVAC technician and was employed by A-Z Corporation. Often Ralph has been characterized as being bigger than life itself enjoying skiing, boating, waterskiing, football, cars and walks on the beach. Ralph was full of wit, bringing a smile to everyone around him. Ralph spent over 40 years in the HVAC field. His responsibilities included maintenance of some of the most sophisticated equipment known along with having a successful business for many years. In addition to his mother of Southington he leaves a son Daniel C. Belfi of Bristol, a brother Daniel Belfi, his former wife Kathy Belfi as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Jan.21st at 9:15 am from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. to St. Thomas Church at 10 am for a Mass. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Monday, Jan. 20th from 4-7 pm. For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 18, 2020
