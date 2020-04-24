|
|
Ralph R. Loranger, 74, of Farmington, passed away at UConn Medical Center in Farmington on April 19th from complications related to Covid 19. Born in Biddeford, Maine to the late Ralph and Lorraine (St. Lewis) Loranger in July, 1945, Ralph graduated from Biddeford High School in 1966 and moved to Connecticut shortly thereafter. He was a long-time resident of West Hartford and worked for the Town of West Hartford in the maintenance department for the public schools. He is predeceased by his sons, Robert Loranger and Joseph Loranger of West Hartford, and his sisters, Claudette Falkner and Connie Verrier, both of Maine. He is survived by his wife, Joyce Loranger, his son Keith, his sisters Joan Twomey and Pauline Loranger, both of Saco, Maine, and his brother-in-law, Louis Boero and his wife Jane Carey, of Alexandria, Virginia. A graveside funeral service will be held on Friday, April 24th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Cemetery in New Britain.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 24, 2020