Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Bethany Lutheran Brethren Church
Walnut Hill Road
East Hartland, CT
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethany Lutheran Brethren Church
Walnut Hill Road
East Hartland, CT
Ralph Samuelsen Jr. Obituary
Ralph Samuelsen, Jr., 85, of Westfield, MA, beloved husband of Beverly Jeane (Kampf) Samuelsen for 65 years, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, NY, son of the late Ralph and Clara (Hansen) Samuelsen, Sr. he was raised in East Hartland. He received his BA from William Jennings Bryan College in TN and his master's in social work from Wayne State University in MI. He spent his career as a clinical social worker in Michigan, Massachusetts, and finally Tennessee. Ralph spent his life associated with the Bethany Lutheran Brethren Church, East Hartland where he was confirmed and he and Beverly were the first couple to be married in the current church building. Besides his wife Beverly, he leaves his children Craig Samuelsen and his wife Diane of Westfield, MA, Cindy Baiardi and her husband Chris of Harbor Springs, MI, Cheryl Porter and her husband Larry of Flint, MI, and Chad Samuelsen and his wife Robin of Durham, NC; 11 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; and two sisters Carol Manzi of East Hartland and Shirley Pedersen and her husband Richard of Durham, NC. His family will receive friends Saturday September 14, 2019 from 9-10 AM followed by a Funeral Service at 10 AM at the Bethany Lutheran Brethren Church, Walnut Hill Road, East Hartland. Burial will follow in East Hartland Cemetery. The Hayes Huling & Carmon Funeral Home in Granby is caring for the arrangements. For directions or condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 13, 2019
