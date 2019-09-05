Home

Ralph Whinnem


1938 - 2019
Ralph "Scott" Whinnem, 80, of Wethersfield, beloved husband for 30 years of Carolyn (Brooder) Whinnem, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Born in Wethersfield on December 12, 1938, he was the son of the late Ralph and Beret (Jenssen) Whinnem and had lived in Wethersfield all of his life. He was the longtime owner of Scott's Music Center in Wethersfield, where countless kids were given the gift of music through instrument rentals and lessons. Scott was a member of NABIRT (National Association of Band Instrument Repair Technicians). He enjoyed cooking and loved spending time with family and friends at his Bashan Lake house. Scott was a master of all trades and a longtime fan of the Hartford Whalers. A loving husband, father and grandfather, Scott will be forever missed by his devoted wife Carolyn; three sons, Robert Whinnem and wife Sandra of Newington, Reade Whinnem and wife Beth of Marion, MA and Ryan Whinnem and wife Eli of St. Paul, MN; two step-daughters, Rebecca Fachner and husband Craig Sorvillo of Washington, DC and Rachel Sample of Portland, OR and six adored grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Ronald Whinnem and wife Mary of Holiston, MA; his niece, Jen Gerber and husband Ben and nephew, Russ Whinnem. Special thanks to the nurses and staff at Newington Rapid Recovery. Funeral Service will be Saturday (September 7) at 9 a.m. at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Boulevard, Wethersfield. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Relatives and friends may call on Friday from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral chapel. Donations in Scott's memory may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association, P.O. Box 248, Shelton, CT 06484. To share a memory of Scott with his family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 5, 2019
