Ramon Alvarez Silva, 82, of Newington, beloved husband of Santina (Crespo) Silva passed away peacefully with his son by his side on Sunday, August 2, 2020. Born May 12, 1938 in Guayama, Puerto Rico son of the late Carlos Silva and Edelmira Alvarez. When he came to the United States he lived in Hartford, he was employed by Capital Candy for over 30 years as a truck driver before retiring. He moved back to Puerto Rico after retiring and eventually came back to Connecticut and lived in Newington for the past 12 years. Ramon was a coin collector and all things carved in wood. He brightened the room with his smile and had everyone laughing with his sense of humor. He enjoyed spending time with family, taking long car rides with his wife, and he was always well dressed. Besides his wife Santina, he is survived by a son, Miguel Alvarez-Crespo and his wife Grisselle of Windsor; a granddaughter, Briana Alvarez of Windsor and six step-children who he loved as his own, Ruben Medina of Windsor Locks; Elias Medina of Hartford; Victoria Medina of Springfield, MA; Ana-Celida Torres and her husband Thomas of Hartford, Margarita Morales and her husband Alcides of Deltona, FL; and his predeceased step-daughter Aida Spielman. He had many grandchildren and great grandchildren and a special place in his heart for his granddaughter Zeneida Davis of Bristol, CT. He was predeceased by his siblings. His family will receive friends Friday, August 7, 2020 from 11 AM – 12 PM at Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor followed by a funeral service at 12:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be in Mount St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield.