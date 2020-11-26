1/1
Ramon Cavadas
Ramon Cavadas, 93, of East Hartford, beloved husband for 60 years of Argelia "Anna" (Gomez) Cavadas, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. Born in Cuba on March 28, 1927, he was the son of the late Ramon Cavadas, Sr. and Fidelia (Hermoso) Cavadas. Ramon earned a Bacherlor's Degree in Accounting. He and his wife came to the United States in the 1960s. He worked for non-profits in the Hartford area before taking a job with the City of Hartford Department of Social Services for 27 years, starting as a social worker and retiring as a Senior Auditor in 1993. Ramon enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S. because he felt there was so much to see. He was known as a jokester who liked country music and loved to entertain friends and neighbors. He was a lifelong fan of the New York Yankees and New York Knicks. In addition to his devoted wife Argelia, Ramon is survived by two sisters, Gisela DiFazio and Nilka Cavadas, both of Hartford; as well as two dear friends, Jeanette Krane and Paula Zeiner. Funeral services and burial in Mount St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield will be private. The D'Esopo-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford has been entrusted with Ramon's arrangements. To share a memory of Ramon with his family, please visit www.desopoeh.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 26, 2020.
November 25, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Francis Mobilio
November 25, 2020
Ramon- Gracias por hacernos reír durante muchas Navidades y Thanksgivings en tu Casa y la nuestra. Tu risa y alegría será un gran recuerdo de mi vida.
Javier Mobilio
Friend
November 26, 2020
Our deepest condolences on your loss. The D’Esopo Family.
D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel
