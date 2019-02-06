With broken hearts we are sad to announce the passing of Ramona Kondracki, RN, of Forestville, CT on February 1, 2019. Ramona passed peacefully with her loving family at her side at Yale New Haven Hospital. Ramona was born in San German, Puerto Rico to the late Ismael and Maria Catalina Rodriguez Cruz. At a young age she moved to New Britain, CT with her family. She attended local schools and graduated in Cosmetology from E.C. Goodwin Tech. She pursued her career in Hairdressing at Mr. Joseph's Hair Salons located in New Britain and Southington. After many years in Hairdressing Ramona lived out her dream of going to college and obtaining a degree in Nursing. She attended Capitol Community College and graduated from the University of Hartford, with a BSN. She obtained her license as a registered nurse and was employed at Hartford Hospital for 20 years. Nursing was her passion and it fulfilled her purpose on earth. She excelled in her specialty as a cardiac nurse. She taught and mentored many new nurses on Bliss 10 East. In 2011, she received the Nightingale Award for Excellence in Nursing. She firmly believed in and was a champion for patient advocacy. After years of being a floor nurse she moved into management on the ICD 10 team. She was a member of the National Association of Hispanic Nurses. With all the knowledge she obtained in the medical field she fought her disease as a battlefield warrior. She faced Non-Hodgkins lymphoma with strength and conviction. Despite all obstacles she defied the odds! This was her strongest trait! She faced every battle with determination, strength and courage. She always had hope and faith for a cure. As in life, she never let obstacles be a defining moment. She always dug deep to attain all of her goals. Ramona was full of life. She was electric, always joyous and ready to step up the fun! The constant entertainer, she loved hosting great summer parties and vacationing in Newport, RI with her family. She was incredibly kind, loving and giving. When she gave, she gave from her heart and her love knew no boundaries. She always wanted to give back and do good in this world and even in illness, thought of ways to give back to others through her personal experiences. She leaves her loving husband Daniel Jr., the lights of her life, her children Alex Cooper, Daniel Jr., and Rosalie. Grandchildren Alicja, Jackson and Cosima. Her loving sister Rita Zapor and her husband Robert Jr. She will always be Titi to Robert III and Michael Zapor. She also leaves her uncles and cousins in Puerto Rico, Michigan and Arizona. And many close friends that helped during her trying time. The family thanks Dr. Foss, Dr. Cooper, the entire medical staff at Yale Hematology and the Transplant Team for all the "Medical Magic"! Ramona wanted no one to shed a tear with her passing but rather remember her in good health and times. She was truly special and will be deeply missed by all that knew her. Funeral services for Ramona will start on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at 8:30 a.m., from the Burritt Hill Funeral Home, 322 Burritt St., New Britain followed by a 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Sacred Heart Church, 158 Broad St., New Britain. She will be lovingly laid to rest in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Family and friends may call at Burritt Hill Funeral Home on Friday, February 8th, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. To share a memory with Ramona's family, please visit us at www.burritthill.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary