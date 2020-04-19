|
We are thankful for yesterday, Live for today. Look forward to tomorrow. Randy Hill 64 of Chino Valley, AZ. passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home. Born June 29, 1955 in Chicago. To Waldo and Nadine Hill. Randy worked in the parking industry . And though the years volunteered for the Fidelco Guide Foundation, Allan Angles Therapy Dogs, ECHN and YRMC. He was a life long Chicago Clubs fan. He enjoyed attending spring training games. And of course the World Series win. He leaves his wife Denise. Nephews Gene Ferguson of Chico Valley, AZ. Gary Ferguson of Menifee, Ca. and his wife Elizabeth and children Randy, Gillian and Ava (the little girl). Sister in law Sheila Meyer of Spring?eld, Va. and her partner Mary McKinney. He is now reunited with his parents. In laws Clifford and Betty Meyer. Brother Fred and sister Nancy and brother in law Philip Ferguson. In lieu of ?owers donations may be made to Chico Valley Animal Shelter 1950 Voss Dr. Chino Valley AZ 86323 or Center Congregational Church 11 Center St Manchester CT 06040.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2020