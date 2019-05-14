Home

Randi Season

Randi Season Obituary
Randi Season, 71, of Unionville, passed away on April 7, 2019. Born in 1948 in St. Paul, Minnesota, she was the wife of the late James Hobson Season. A graduate of Cornell University and Columbia Law School, Randi worked as a lawyer with the J. Walter Thompson Company in New York and as a realtor in Greenwich, CT. Randi is survived by her son Hale and his wife Anne; her son Tyler and his wife Kate; her granddaughter Hazel and her grandson Cooper. A memorial service will be held June 15th at 11:00am at First Church of Christ in Unionville.

Published in The Hartford Courant on May 14, 2019
