Randolf V. "Randy" Wagner, 72, of Manchester, beloved husband of Sharon (Hickey) Wagner died peacefully on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at home, surrounded by his family after a 19 month valiant fight with cancer. Randy was born in Hartford, CT on November 4, 1948, son of the late Ernest and Josefa (Mettenborger) Wagner. He was a graduate of Hartford High School and went on to serve in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He married the love of his life, Sharon, on November 1, 1975 and they began their life together in Hartford, before moving to South Windsor and eventually Manchester. Randy worked as a letter carrier for the U. S. Postal Service and retired in 2010 after 22 years of service. He enjoyed fishing, coin collecting, and spending time on his computer in his retirement years. A caring, devoted, and hardworking man he will be dearly missed. He loved and cherished every moment he had to spend with his family, especially his grandchildren. Along with his wife, Sharon, of over 45 years, he leaves his children, Kimberly Evans of Vernon, Peter Daniolos and his wife Kimberly of South Windsor, and Correna Lukas and her husband Stephen of MA; his grandchildren, Hannah Evans, Marissa Daniolos, Sarah Evans, and Nickolos Daniolos; his siblings, Gary Wagner (Doreen) of FL, Eve Blumenthal (Morris Haney) of MA, and Richard Wagner (Liz) of FL; his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Valerie Urso of Newington, John Hickey (Lori-Ann) of Wethersfield, Denise Hickey of West Hartford, Kathy Moriarty (Don) of Newington, Gloria Adams of New Britain, and James Hickey (Penny) of West Hartford. He was predeceased by his brother, George "Bob" Wagner. His family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 4-7 p.m., at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Rd., South Windsor. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020, 10 a.m., at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, St. Bartholomew Church, 736 Middle Turnpike East, Manchester. (Please meet directly at the church) Burial with Military Honors will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Hartford. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project
, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
for online condolences.