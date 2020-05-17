Randolph Warren Whipple, 78, of Plainville, died Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Fresh River Healthcare in East Windsor due to complications from COVID-19. He was born March 8, 1942 in Hartford, son of the late Russell Arthur and Julia Elaine (Szawaroski) Whipple. He lived in Simsbury and Farmington prior to moving to Plainville. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War having served in the U.S. Army. He is survived by his children, Scott (Whipple) Whall and his wife Dee of Dover, NH, Jessica Whipple of Plainville, and his granddaughter Emma Whall. He was predeceased by his sister, Marjorie Whipple. Services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the American Lung Association. The Vincent Funeral Home of Simsbury is caring for the arrangements. Please visit Randy's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 17, 2020.