Randy Ciezynski
1962 - 2020
Randy James Ciezynski, of New Britain, passed away unexpectedly on August 30, 2020 due to heart failure. Randy was born on August 21, 1962 in East Berlin, CT, and was the youngest son of the late Joseph and Jacqueline Ciezynski. He worked at Deburring House Inc., in East Berlin as a Deburring Specialist for many years. Randy was a kind and gentle soul. He enjoyed spending time with his son Travis at the lake house and spending time with his family and friends. He is survived by his son, Travis Ciezynski and his wife Jennifer; his siblings and their spouse's, Robert Ciezynski, Linda and Tom Szydlo, Sandra and Scott Steele, Donna and John Koczera, Gary Ciezynski, JoAnn and Kevin Cyr; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Due to the current pandemic funeral arrangements are private. A graveside service will be held for the immediate family at Wilcox Cemetery, East Berlin. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin is serving the family. Donations may be made to Travis Ciezynski Scholarship Fund, in care of JoAnn Cyr @ 294 Main St., East Berlin, CT 06023. Please share a memory of Randy with the family in the online guest book at www.ericksonhansenberlin.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 2, 2020.
Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin
111 Chamberlain Highway
Kensington, CT 06037-1920
