Weinstein Mortuary, Inc.
640 Farmington Avenue
Hartford, CT 06105
860-233-2675
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Weinstein Mortuary, Inc.
640 Farmington Avenue
Hartford, CT 06105
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
home of Mindy and Jeremy Jason
40 Cliffmount Drive
Bloomfield, CT
View Map
Randy M. Bobrow


1953 - 2019
Randy M. Bobrow Obituary
Randy M. Bobrow, 66, born on June 11, 1953 passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with Multiple Myeloma. He leaves his wife and best friend, Dorie Galin Bobrow, his stepdaughers, Kimberly DiBella and husband Jason of West Hartford, Mindy Jason and husband Jeremy of Bloomfield, and his grandson, Benjamin DiBella who was his pride and joy and the light of his life. He is also survived by his brothers, Scott and wife Ellen of Wethersfield, and Jeffrey and wife Donna of Bloomfield, sister-in-law Gerri Wile and husband Larry, mother-in-law Gloria Galin, his nephew Austin Bobrow and wife Sarah, as well as many aunts, nieces, nephews cousins and friends. Randy was predeceased by his parents, Sally and Nathan Bobrow, his brothers, Lewis and David, and his father-in-law Alfred Galin. Randy's greatest pleasure was spending time with his family and lifelong friends, especially at Old Colony Beach in Old Lyme, CT. The family would like to thank all the infusion nurses at Starling Physicians in Wethersfield for their love and compassion as well as Drs. Todd Alekshun and Jack Schmetterling. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, December 15 at 10am in the Chapel of the Weinstein Mortuary, 640 Farmington Avenue, Hartford with Rabbi Jim Rosen officiating. A memorial period will be held at the home of Mindy and Jeremy Jason, 40 Cliffmount Drive, Bloomfield, following the service and on Monday from 11am - 4pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Multiple Myloma Research Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to the Weinstein Mortuary.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 14, 2019
