Rani Trudeau, 64, of Willimantic, loving sister and daughter Rani Karen Trudeau passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Michael Trudeau, father Sagar "Sage" Sikand and brother Neil Sikand. Rani was born in Manhattan, NY on August 6, 1955 to Frances and Sagar Sikand. She was raised in Willimantic and Mansfield, CT and was the eldest of eight siblings. Rani received her undergraduate degree from Northeastern University and master's degree in Criminology from Florida State University. She worked for a period of time for the State of Connecticut Department of Children and Family Services working with juvenile inmates. She had a brilliant mind and a deeply compassionate heart. Rani married the love of her life Michael "Mickey" Trudeau and they made their home in Willimantic, CT, just a short distance away from her early childhood home. In her younger days Rani was an avid swimmer and lifeguard. She enjoyed teaching synchronized swimming, leading exercise classes and was a member of the competitive synchronized swimming team in graduate school. Rani also loved music, reading and journaling. Rani was a warm and caring person with a kind heart and gentle soul making friends and connections all along her journey in life. Regardless of whatever she was going through in her own life, she always took pause to ask how you were, how your family was and offer encouraging words. She loved spending time with family and close friends. She was an especially caring and loving daughter to her mother, Frances. Rani will be eternally remembered by her mother Frances Sikand and her siblings; Paul Sikand and his wife Mary, Mark Sikand and his fiancé Hedy Kende, Marsha Lindstrom and her husband Bruce, Brenda Mathews and her husband Michael, Carla Sikand and her husband Armando Galindo, Christopher Sikand and his wife Kathy, her sister and brother in laws Janet and Paul Generous, Sandy and Dennis Bailey, Pat Baxter; And her many loving nieces, nephews and extended family including her dear friends Nancy and Kwamena. Rani will be deeply missed. When you think of Rani, she would want you to celebrate the good memories you have of her, and remember life is fragile and short, so live it to the fullest. The family wishes to thank St. Francis hospital and the healthcare workers for Rani's care during the covid-19 pandemic. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rani's memory may be made to NAMI the National Alliance on Mental Illness Connecticut www.namict.org and the CDC Foundation's Coronavirus Response Fund www.cdcfoundation.org. A graveside service will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery. To leave a personal condolence, contact the funeral home or for the online memorial guestbook please visit www.potterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 22, 2020