Rashawn David Evington Allen
1994 - 2020
Rashawn David Evington Allen, 25, of Hartford, CT, departed this life on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Hartford Hospital. Born on Monday, August 8, 1994, to Tracy V. Allen and Delroy Banton, he received his early education at the St. Croix Central High School in the United States Virgin Islands. He went on to become a Lance Corporal in the United States Marine Corps, where he performed the duties of a Transporter. In his civilian life, he worked as a security guard and part-time mechanic. Rashawn is survived by his mother, Tracy V. Allen; father, Delroy Banton; sister, A'Nya Graham; and a host of other relatives and friends. A Celebration of His Life along with Military Honors will take place Friday, July 3, 2020, at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (A Division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Service) 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT 06002 at 2:00 PM; with Visitation from 1:00 PM-2:00 PM. To leave a message of comfort for the Allen family and view the full obituary, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
JUL
3
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
