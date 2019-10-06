Home

Raymond A. Dionne Obituary
Raymond A. Dionne, 51, of East Hartford, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Born in Hartford, he was a son of Joseph J. and Nancy (Leighton) Dionne of East Hartford. He graduated from East Hartford High School, class of '87, and was then employed with Perfection Centerless Grinding as a machine operator for many years. You could always find Ray with his nose in a book or rooting for his favorite sports teams. Besides his parents, he is survived by two brothers, Jeffrey Dionne of Hartford, and Russell Dionne and his wife Catherine as well as their two sons, Matthew and Samuel, all of Newington. Ray also leaves behind lifelong childhood friends, Dennis Lindsey, Dennis Michaud and Joseph Landry. He was predeceased by his sister-in-law Jeanne Ann (Cyprus) Dionne. Ray's wishes were to have services held privately by the family. D'ESOPO-East Hartford Memorial Chapel was entrusted with his care. Memorial donations may be made in his memory to the Raymond Library, 840 Main Street, East Hartford, CT 06108. For on-line expressions of sympathy, please visit www.desopoeh.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 6, 2019
