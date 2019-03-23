Resources More Obituaries for Raymond Michaelis Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Raymond A. Michaelis

Obituary Condolences Flowers Raymond A. Michaelis, in his 99th year of life, of Farmington, CT and Westerly, RI, husband of Ann Kiczuk, passed away on March 20, 2019. Born and raised in New Britain, CT, Ray graduated from New Britain High School as President of the Class of 1938, and then earned a Bachelors' degree from Teachers' College of CT (now CCSU). Ray proudly served in the United States Army Air Forces from 1942-1945 as Technical Sergeant, Intelligence Specialist. He made twenty five aerial photo reconnaissance missions over the European theatre aboard B-17s during World War II, and was awarded a Distinguished Flying Cross, a Bronze Star, and the European African Middle Eastern Theatre of Operations (EAMETO) Medal. A mere month following his honorable discharge from the military Ray married Ann, the love of his life. Ray continued his service after the war as a Supervisor in the United States Postal Service for 38 years until his retirement in 1988. He was a dedicated member of the Farmington community, and served as President of the Farmington High School Booster Club throughout the years his children attended school. Ray avidly followed Farmington High School athletics, particularly the girls' sports played by his daughters and granddaughter. Ray continued to attend FHS girls' volleyball and basketball games through the Fall of 2018, and was affectionately called "Grandpa Ray" by coaches and team players. Ray enjoyed viewing and inspiring competition, which has carried over to his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. His greatest joys in life came from being Ann's husband and a father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He leaves six daughters, Marie Nicksa of Hilton Head, SC; Kathy Gagne of Cape Coral, FL; Nancy Burke of Enterprise, AL; Susan Michaelis of Willimantic, Jane Crowell and her husband Martin of Berlin and Hartford; and Elizabeth Michaelis and her husband Hon. David P. Gold of Middlefield. Ray was predeceased by his wife, Ann Kiczuk Michaelis, his youngest child and only son, Raymond J. Michaelis, and sister, Helen Rittner. The family would like to thank Dr. Lavern Wright and Dr. Joseph Camilleri for their outstanding care for Ray over so many years. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, March 25th at 11am at The Church of St. Patrick, 110 Main Street in Farmington. There are no calling hours; the family will receive guests at the luncheon venue following the burial in Riverside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Farmington High School Girls' Volleyball Team, 10 Monteith Drive, Farmington, CT 06032, Attention: Coach Laura Arena. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes Inc. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com.





Published in The Hartford Courant from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries