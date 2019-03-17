Services Swan Funeral Home 1224 Boston Post Road Old Saybrook , CT 06475 (860) 388-4106 For more information about Raymond Rubenbauer Resources More Obituaries for Raymond Rubenbauer Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Raymond A. Rubenbauer

Obituary Condolences Flowers Raymond A. Rubenbauer of Centerbrook died March 14, 2019 after a life well lived. He was born August 7, 1938 and grew up in Hartford. Ray was a successful child model represented by the Hanover Agency, who was noted for his all-American look. Following graduation from Bulkeley High School, he enlisted in the United States Navy and was honorably discharged after serving as a Hospital Corpsman. Ray began his law enforcement career in 1959, when he was sworn in as a Hartford police officer. He served as a motorcycle patrolman and a search and rescue diver, among other assignments. But his greatest satisfaction came from being a beat cop, especially when he helped deliver a child and saved several others from an apartment blaze. Ray was proud of being responsible for a reversal of an outdated policy prohibiting policemen from wearing beards. He retired after twenty-nine and a half years of service. In the 1970's, Ray owned A Little Before Your Time: an antiques shop located on Union Place. He continued to collect and deal in antiques throughout his life. Ray loved almost all genres of music and was the bass drummer for Glastonbury's St. Patrick's Pipe Band for several years. He owned two sailboats and loved sailing to Block Island and beyond. He worked for a time as a tattooist following his retirement from the police force, and his own body art won national awards. Ray served the town of Essex, where he lived for over thirty years, as Deputy Harbor Master and Justice of the Peace. He was also a life member of the Hartford Police Benevolent Association and the Westbrook Elks Lodge. Ray's lifelong passion was Harley Davidson motorcycles. He belonged to several clubs throughout the years. Most recently, he was a Nomad with the Iron Legacy Motorcycle Club, whose values he cherished and lived by every day. He continued to ride his Trike and vintage Road King until last autumn. Ray was charismatic, witty, honest, playful, and adventurous. He could mimic anyone. He loved to travel, especially to Greece, where he vacationed at least once annually for twenty years. He detested winter, liars, and those who abused children or animals. He loved the beach, drives along the Connecticut coast, photographing doors in Europe, and Kit Kats. Above all, he loved his family and friends. Ray is survived by his beloved wife Kathleen (nee Rogers), his latest rescue cat, Tony, and his children: Jeffrey Rubenbauer and his wife Paula of Wethersfield, Christian Rubenbauer of Florence, SC, Kimberly Lombardo of Boston, MA and Carline Song of Framingham, MA. Seven grandchildren survive him: Daniel Rubenbauer, Rachel Rubenbauer, Sarah McConnell, Zoe Perez, Gina Lapriore, Annamarie Lapriore and Jack Song. He also leaves behind a dear sister-in-law Elaine Rogers, in-laws Michael and Elizabeth Thompson, and nephews Paul Thompson, and Michael Thompson Jr. and his wife Kathy. Ray was predeceased by his parents Albert Deyorio and Beatrice Rubenbauer (nee White) and his step father Warren Rubenbauer, who raised him from a young age and whose name he adopted when legally able. Ray was devoted to his wife Kathleen for the nearly 44 years they spent together. She and his entire family will miss him as will his many friends, especially Malcolm and Denise O'Leary of Wiltshire England and Pavlos Mamatsis and his wife Theodora Sapountzoglou of Athens Greece.On Saturday, March 23, friends may call at the Swan Funeral Home, 1224 Boston Post Road in Old Saybrook from 10:00 to 12:00; a memorial service at the funeral home will begin at noon. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Connecticut Children's Hospital, or any charity that benefits children or animals.





Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 17, 2019