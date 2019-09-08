Home

Fisette-Batzner Funeral Home
20 Bonair Ave
Newington, CT 06111
860-233-6223
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Raymond A. Sevigny, 63, of Shelton, died Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Born in Hartford, the son of the late Normand and Irene (DuMouchel) Sevigny. Ray was an Architect for Sevigny Architects. He was a member of AIA, loved sailing and was a Lionel Train collector. He was an Eagle Scout, an avid Steelers fan and he loved to cook. Ray is survived by his daughters Lauren Philbrook and her husband Zack, of Jericho, VT and Serena Sevigny, of Columbia, his son Bryan Sevigny and his wife Courtney, of Berlin, his grandson Carter Sevigny, and his sisters Sharon Kjellquist, of Sint Maarten, and Ruth Anderson, of West Hartford. Relatives and friends are invited to call Wednesday, September 11 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Fisette-Batzner Funeral Home, at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington, immediately followed by an 11:00 a.m. funeral service . Memorial donations may be made to , 825 Brook Street, Rocky Hill, CT 06067-3405. To share a memory with Ray's family, please visit us at www.newingtonmemorial.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 8, 2019
