Raymond Archie Sproul, 91, of Groton, formerly of Vernon, beloved husband of the late Charlotte (Wilbur) Sproul passed away Friday, June 21, 2019. He was born September 24, 1927 in Old Town, ME, the son of the late Hilbert and Minnie (Crocker) Sproul. He was predeceased by his son, Raymond R. Sproul. He is survived by his granddaughter, Brenda Witkowski of Norwich. There will be no services. For online condolences please visit: www.pietrasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 26, 2019