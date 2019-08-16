Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home
364 Salmon Brook Street
Granby, CT 06035
860-653-6637
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Noack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond August Noack

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond August Noack Obituary
Raymond August Noack, 85, passed away peacefully on August 14, 2019. He was the son of the late Harold and Regina (Archambault) Noack and the beloved husband of the late Beatrice (Clark) Noack of 43 years. Raymond was the proud owner of Granby Tree Service for many years. He loved the outdoors and respected nature and all living things. He was a loving father dedicated to his family. He leaves behind a large family who were his pride and joy: his seven children, daughters Jeanette Robblets and her husband Neil of Southwick, Lori Pajer of Southwick, Linda Sabo of Pawcatuck, Barbara Stewart and her husband James of Barkhamsted, Gail Noack of AZ, sons Robert Noack and his wife Carla of Granby, John Noack and his wife Mara of East Hartland, sister Mary (Marlene) Pierce of VT. He will also be dearly missed by his 16 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. All are welcome to offer condolences on Monday, August 19th, 10am-12pm, with a funeral service to follow immediately at 12pm., at the Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home, 364 Salmon Brook St., Granby, CT. Burial will conclude services in East Hartland Cemetery. Donations can be made in Raymond's memory to the McLean Game Refuge, 150 Barndoor Hills Rd., Granby, CT 06035 or at www.mcleancare.org. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home
Download Now