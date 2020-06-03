Mrs. Bernier, Mary, Monique, Catherine, Eric and Greg,

My sincere condolences to you all, and your families on the loss your husband and father. I am grateful for the many visits over the years with Mr. Bernier and your families in the old Abbotsford Ave. neighborhood, and with Mary and her family since. Mr. Bernier always had encouraging words and a way of smiling, and laughing that I will remember fondly. Please know you are all in my thoughts and prayers, and those of the rest of the Templeton and Kempf family. May God hold him in the palm of His hand.

Ginette (Templeton) Kempf

Friend