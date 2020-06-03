Mrs. Bernier, Mary, Monique, Catherine, Eric and Greg,
My sincere condolences to you all, and your families on the loss your husband and father. I am grateful for the many visits over the years with Mr. Bernier and your families in the old Abbotsford Ave. neighborhood, and with Mary and her family since. Mr. Bernier always had encouraging words and a way of smiling, and laughing that I will remember fondly. Please know you are all in my thoughts and prayers, and those of the rest of the Templeton and Kempf family. May God hold him in the palm of His hand.
April 4, 1935 – May 30, 2020 Raymond B. Bernier, age 85, passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by his family, on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Rocky Hill, CT, after battling complications of congestive heart failure. He leaves behind his wife, Elaine Bernier (Gauthier) of Rocky Hill, his children, Greg Bernier of Arizona, Eric Bernier of Coventry, Catherine Foster of Plainville, Monique White of Pennsylvania and Mary Slicer of East Windsor, along with 10 grandchildren. Raymond was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather to the end. A private funeral service and scattering of ashes will be planned at a future date, but those wishing to honor Raymond's life can make a donation, in his name, to the American Heart Association.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 3, 2020.