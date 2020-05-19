Raymond B. Harrington (aka CHUB), 53, of Manchester, CT transitioned on May 13th, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. He was born in Hartford, Connecticut on August 24th, 1966 to Veronica J. Harrington of Manchester and to the late Willie Ray Barber. A Drive-Thru Visitation will take place on Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 10:00AM – 11:00AM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (a division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services), 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT 06002; followed by an outdoor celebration of Raymond's life. To leave a message of comfort to the Harrington family and view the full obituary, please visit our website at www.hkhfuneralservices.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 19, 2020.