Raymond B. Harrington
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond B. Harrington (aka CHUB), 53, of Manchester, CT transitioned on May 13th, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. He was born in Hartford, Connecticut on August 24th, 1966 to Veronica J. Harrington of Manchester and to the late Willie Ray Barber. A Drive-Thru Visitation will take place on Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 10:00AM – 11:00AM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (a division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services), 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT 06002; followed by an outdoor celebration of Raymond's life. To leave a message of comfort to the Harrington family and view the full obituary, please visit our website at www.hkhfuneralservices.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
Send Flowers
MAY
21
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
(860) 769-6841
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved