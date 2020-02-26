Home

Raymond Bolduc


1952 - 2020
Raymond Robert Bolduc, 67, of Port Saint Lucie, Florida, passed away on January 11. 2020, surrounded by his loving family after a brief illness. Raymond was born on July 5, 1952 in Hartford, Connecticut, to Madeleine B. (Letourneau) and Armand E. Bolduc. He attended Bulkeley High School in Hartford, Connecticut, and worked at Atrax, Fafnir Bearing Co., Pratt & Whitney, then started his own business, Ray's Taxidermy, in Salem, CT., which he owned and operated for over 10 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Madeleine B. (Letourneau) and Armand E. Bolduc; Brother-in-law Antonio Iaconiello and nephew/godson Jeffery Camarca. Raymond is remembered by his beloved wife, Katherine (Grossomanides) of 45 years; his daughters Amy Bolduc of Ledyard, CT, and Jessica and Abby Bolduc of Port Saint Lucie, FL; his siblings Maurice and Bernette Bolduc of Enfield, Bernice Camarca of Bristol, Rachel Iaconiello of Niantic, Richard and Brenda Bolduc of Wethersfield, Carol and George Krouse of Colchester, and Arlene Bolduc of Hobe Sound, FL.; extended family and close friends. A funeral service was held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at The Holy Family Catholic Church, Port St. Lucie, Florida. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation, In Memory Of Raymond R. Bolduc, to Saint Lucie County Fire District, 5160 NW Milner Drive, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34983.
Published in The Hartford Courant from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020
