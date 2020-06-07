Raymond Colangelo, 54, of Hartford passed away peacefully on May 12, 2020 after succumbing to injuries sustained from a tragic accident. Ray was born on July 5, 1965. He grew up in Hartford and attended area schools. He is the son of Anthony and Marie Colangelo. Ray was predeceased by his beloved mother at a very young age. Ray was a mason by trade but his passion was the sport of Jai Alai. He was an avid Chicago Bears fan. Ray felt most comfortable in the presence of animals. His dog, Shy, held a special place in his heart. Ray leaves to mourn his loss his daughter, Samantha Colangelo , his father, Anthony and step-mother Stephanie, his sister, Sherry Tancredi and husband Joe, his brother, Tony and wife Joy, his brother, Joseph and wife Pamela, along with several nieces and nephews. Ray leaves behind a special aunt, Jackie Poitras and a special uncle, Tony Babineau. A memorial mass will be held Monday, June 8, 2020 at Saint Augustine Church in Hartford, CT.



