Raymond Battocchi, 78, of Round Hill, VA passed away peacefully due to surgical complications on November 4, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Ray was born on May 15, 1942 in Springfield, MA, to Elda and Silvio Battocchi. He was raised in Hartford, CT, graduating from Weaver High School where he was an outstanding scholar, athlete, and Senior Class President; he was a fixture at class reunions. He graduated from Amherst College and was co-captain of the football team and awarded all-New England honors. He earned the prestigious Woods Travis Prize for outstanding excellence in culture and faithfulness to duty as a scholar. Ray was drafted by the Hartford Charter Oaks semi-pro team, but opted to pursue a legal education at the University of Virginia Law School where he also received many honors. He served with distinction at the Department of Justice from 1968-1977 and became a prominent attorney in private practice in Washington, DC and northern VA, being selected as one of Virginia's Super Lawyers. Ray specialized in litigation and one of his proudest, most esteemed accomplishments was prevailing in a case before the US Supreme Court. His extensive volunteer activities included serving as an election observer in Mississippi in 1968 and pro bono representation for Public Citizen. Ray is survived by his devoted wife Minda McCabe, together for 25 years, his sons Adam (Leigh Ann) and Brian (Caitlin), stepdaughters Sarah and Sandra McCabe, granddaughter Maggie, and brother Ron (Mary). A private family service and burial will take place November 13. There will be a celebration of his life post-COVID. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to The American Cancer Society
.